Monday October 30, 2023
Kendall Jenner channels iconic Marilyn Monroe for Halloween

Kendall Jenner hosted star-studded Halloween bash at Chateau Marmont, LA

By Nola Miller
October 30, 2023

File Footage

Kendall Jenner entered into the Halloween spirit as the model transformed herself into iconic Hollywood actress-model Marilyn Monroe for the spooky season. 

This year, the supermodel opted for a simple yet chic look as she paid homage to the legendary actress.

Taking to Instagram, Jenner revealed her look in which she can be seen wearing a plain black turtleneck paired with white pants and a blonde wig. 

"Happy birthday mister president," the reality TV star wrote as a caption, referring to Monroe's memorable moment with President John F. Kennedy in 1962. 

Jenner dressed up for her star-studded Halloween party which took place at Chateau Marmont, LA. 

The A-lister guest list included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Paul Wesley, Glen Powell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Paris Jackson among others. 

