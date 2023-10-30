Kendall Jenner channels iconic Marilyn Monroe for Halloween

File Footage

Kendall Jenner entered into the Halloween spirit as the model transformed herself into iconic Hollywood actress-model Marilyn Monroe for the spooky season.



This year, the supermodel opted for a simple yet chic look as she paid homage to the legendary actress.

Taking to Instagram, Jenner revealed her look in which she can be seen wearing a plain black turtleneck paired with white pants and a blonde wig.

"Happy birthday mister president," the reality TV star wrote as a caption, referring to Monroe's memorable moment with President John F. Kennedy in 1962.



Jenner dressed up for her star-studded Halloween party which took place at Chateau Marmont, LA.



The A-lister guest list included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Paul Wesley, Glen Powell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Paris Jackson among others.

