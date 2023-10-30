Jungkook's 'Seven' breaks Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' record with 1B Spotify streams

Jungkook 'Seven' crosses 1B Spotify streams in just 108 days

BTS star Jungkook’s latest debut single Seven from his upcoming debut album Golden, hit one billion streams on Spotify.

The 26-year-old vocalist’s newly released song surpassed 1B streams on Spotify, breaking the previous record set by Miley Cyrus’ iconic song Flowers.

As per latest reports, Jungkook’s song made a historic record in just 108 days.

Previously, the record held by Miley as her song hit the 1 billion stream mark on the digital music service in 112 days.

The album, Golden, which is a tribute to singer’s 'golden moments' as a solo artist, is scheduled to release on November 3.

Last year, Jungkook and other members of the renowned South Korean boy band, BTS, announced that they are taking a break in order to complete their military service.

Jungkook, RM, Taehyung and Jimin are working on their solo careers while J-Hope, Jin, and Suga wrap their military training.