Prince Harry rebelled against major royal rule for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry managed to go all out with his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle, a night before his life turned upside down.



The loved-up pair marked their first Halloween as a couple in 2016, when they went to a big Apocalypse-themed party in Toronto.

They were joined by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as they painted the town red on their what would be the final night of freedom.

For the unversed, the next day, the news of their romance leaked into the press, forcing them to go public with their relationship only six months into dating.

The Spare author’s night of rebellion came in the wake of a strict royal rule that prohibits the Royal Family from dressing up in public in Halloween.

According to royal expert Christina Reeves, Queen Victoria, who ruled Britain from 1837 to 1901, set a strict code of conduct that the members of the family should constantly “uphold total class and sophistication”.

It entailed the Royal Family should have "complete self-respect and good behaviour when in front of the general public", which included not dressing up for Halloween, according to the royal expert.