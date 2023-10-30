Ananya Pandey rings in her 25th birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur?

File Footage

Ananya Pandey seemingly dropped a hint for her fans about her romantic birthday getaway with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.



The rising Bollywood star who is celebrating her 25th birthday today, on October 30, took to her Instagram handle and shared some dreamy moments from the island located in Maldives.

In a shared video, it can be seen that Ananya is enjoying her big day in front of a scenic ocean.

"The perfect birthday morning," she wrote as caption.

Later, the Dream Girl 2 actress gave a little sneak peek into her breakfast which included pancakes, strawberries and a sweet birthday wish.



Ananya Panday/Instagram

As per Indian media reports, it is highly expected that Ananya has accompanied by B-town heartthrob, Aditya on her birthday vacation as the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport yesterday.

Earlier, on October 27, the new lovebirds was seen getting cosy with each other during their dinner date at a restaurant in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Pandey will be next seen in two big projects, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae.

On the other hand, Kapur, will reportedly feature in Anurag Basu's film Metro… In Dino.

