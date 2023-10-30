Priyanka Chopra sheds acting image: 'It's not who I am'

Priyanka Chopra says being an actress is her job, not her entire ‘existence’

Priyanka Chopra opened up about how she remains her authentic self while playing different characters in movies at the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival.

During an interactive session with Bhumi Pednekar at the event, the internationally celebrated artist shared that being an actress is her job and not her entire existence.

"My job is my job, it's not my existence, it's not my designation. It is not who I am," she said.



The Citadel actress shared that it is important to know your real self, saying, she always kept her personal and professional life separate.

"Who I am, is a woman that goes home. Who I am is the person that is gonna see my mom right now," the 41-year-old actress revealed.



Chopra, who attended the film festival without her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, further said that there is more to her identity than just being an entertainer.

"Who I am, is the person that's really missing my daughter and my husband. Who I am is that. When I go to work, it's my job," she added.

For the session, Priyanka donned a beautiful floral saree from renowned designer, Sabyasachi.



The actress opted for a stunning diamond choker which completed her traditional look.