Dua Lipa fans cringe at singer’s oral hygiene in cryptic post: 'Please floss!'

Dua Lipa called out by fans to 'Please Floss' after cryptic post

Dua Lipa has been playfully teasing her fans with cryptic posts, but some fans are more intrigued by her oral hygiene than the upcoming song.

On Saturday, Friday October 27, the Levitating hitmaker posted a picture on her official handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a caption, “Catch me or I go…”

The snapshot featured her prominent teeth on full display, tightly gripping a golden colored key between them.

While many fans guessed the cryptic image hinted to an upcoming music release, some fans couldn’t help but notice what appeared to be plaque between her teeth.

Fans took their concern to the comments and gave their two cents to Lipa, 28, to floss.

One fan pointed at her team saying, “This is crazy like why wouldn’t they photoshop the plaque out.”



Another user stated, “Girl Please Floss.”

A third user shared how it was the first thing that caught his attention, “Lmao, I’m dead cuz why was [that] the first thing I did was zoom into them gums too.”

Meanwhile, One Kiss crooner’s devoted fans came to the rescue of their pop star and defended her.

A fan claimed, “The yellow color is actually coming from the key she's biting. It's metal, so it's reflecting the lighting."

Another individual said, “Omg stop bashing pop girls for being 'human.”

As for the potential release, if Lipa's post was truly about some prospective music from her, there is no idea as to when she would be dropping it.

However, it's most likely that the song will be a part of her upcoming album, slated for release sometime this year.