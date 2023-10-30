Keanu Reeves' real-life John Wick skills in incredible gun range video with Halle Berry

Keanu Reeves stuns fans with John Wick-like shooting skills, alongside Halle Berry.

Keanu Reeves, celebrated for his iconic role as John Wick, has left fans astounded once again as a video recently resurfaced, showcasing his incredible marksmanship training for the blockbuster sequel, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

Originally shared around the film's release in May 2019, the video features the an obstacle course with a Sig Sauer MPX submachine gun.



Reeves demonstrates near-flawless marksmanship as he moves through the course, accurately hitting multiple targets.

The resurfacing of this footage has introduced a new set of fans to the actor's extraordinary skills, solidifying his reputation as one of Hollywood's most versatile and dedicated talents.

The video not only features Reeves but also includes his co-star Halle Berry, who stood behind him, meticulously timing his course run.

Berry had previously shared her own shooting video at the time. This resurfacing comes as fans celebrated the ninth anniversary of the first John Wick film's debut in theaters on October 24, 2014.

Reeves, dressed in a gray T-shirt, a tan baseball cap, and dark pants, and Berry, clad in a black tank top, matching leggings, and black arm covers, both don sunglasses and bright orange earplugs for hearing protection due to the deafening noise of the rifle's fire.

The video commences with Berry starting the timer as Reeves loads his weapon, and then he's off. With precise marksmanship, he fires two shots into a white dummy's torso before turning and unleashing accurate shots at block white stands, which approximate the height of potential adversaries.

Notably, Reeves appears to be employing the double tap technique, rapidly firing a second shot after the first, a method that increases the likelihood of incapacitating an opponent in combat by targeting the same area.



