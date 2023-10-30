Inside Matthew Perry's leaked 911 audio call after star found dead

Matthew Perry 911 audio released, no illegal drugs found at late actor's home.

Startling details are emerging following the heartbreaking passing of beloved Friends star, Matthew Perry, who was discovered unresponsive in his Los Angeles residence this past Saturday.

In a 16-second audio clip recently obtained by TMZ, a man's voice can be heard urgently calling for "rescue 23" and mentioning the word "drowning."

Though the clip has been partially bleeped for sensitive content, it sheds light on the harrowing emergency call.

As previously reported by The Post, emergency responders swiftly descended on the address after receiving a call reporting a cardiac arrest, with TMZ noting that Perry's assistant made the crucial 911 call.

The tragic incident unfolded at Perry's luxurious home in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood, with the actor being discovered lifeless in his hot tub shortly after 4 p.m.

The scene was surrounded by a large white tent, positioned alongside the pool and hot tub in the actor's backyard.

In an ongoing effort to uncover the truth, authorities have cordoned off the residence with tape, leaving no stone unturned as they investigate this tragic matter.

Notably, law enforcement sources have informed TMZ that no drugs were found at the scene, and there is no suspicion of foul play, raising even more questions about the circumstances surrounding Perry's untimely death.