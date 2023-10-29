Here’s Matthew Perry ‘last wish’ before his tragic death

Matthew Perry expressed his desire for how he wanted to be remembered, a wish that didn't revolve around his iconic role in Friends.

The actor, most famous for portraying Chandler Bing in the beloved '90s sitcom, tragically passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday night.

He was discovered unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles residence by his assistant, who promptly called for emergency assistance. Regrettably, the responders arrived to find the star dead at the scene.

Matthew starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow in the sitcom that's considered to be one of the most successful of all time. Yet before his tragic death, Matthew revealed he would like to be known for his other accomplishments other than Friends.

He even admitted he knew it wouldn't be the case, but that it "would be nice". The actor suffered from alcohol and drug addiction throughout his life and in recent years turned his Malibu home into a men's sober living facility called Perry House. He also became an advocate for non-violent people suffering from addiction to be given help, rather than facing incarceration.

Speaking to podcaster Tom Power last year, Matthew revealed: "I've had a lot of ups and downs in my life but the best thing about me, bar none, is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'will you help me?' I will always say 'yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can't always do it for myself.' So I do that, whenever I can. In groups, or one on one."

Reflecting on his legacy, Matthew admitted: "When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends. And I'm glad of that, happy I've done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web...But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won't happen, but it would be nice."