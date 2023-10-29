Authorities’ shocking discovery from Matthew Perry’s home

Matthew Perry’s home bared new revelations as law enforcement authorities found multiple prescription drugs at the star’s residence.



While they made a point of saying that there were no illegal drugs on the property, a number of prescription drugs were discovered inside the home where Perry unfortunately passed away on Saturday in his hot tub, as per TMZ.

“Authorities found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug in the house,” the outlet reported.

According to the CDC, COPD, short for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, is a term used to describe illnesses that result in airflow obstruction and breathing-related issues.

The illness, which can result in chronic bronchitis or emphysema, is frequently caused by smoking. Perry had already acknowledged that he had smoked all of his life.

It is anticipated that a toxicology examination will be performed by the Los Angeles County Coroner to ascertain whether narcotics were present in Perry's system at the time of his death.

The source earlier said that on the day of his passing, the former cast member of Friends spent two hours playing pickleball at the Rivera County Club, which is close to his Pacific Palisades home.

He reportedly asked his helper to pick up a new iPhone and prescription glasses for him when he got home.

The 17 Again star's assistant discovered him unconscious in his jacuzzi two hours later and dialed 911.