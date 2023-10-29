Here’s Matthew Perry valuable advice for others before tragic death

Matthew Perry provided valuable counsel for those grappling with addiction issues in his final interview before his tragic death.

The actor tragically passed away at the age of 54, reportedly due to an accident in his home jacuzzi on Saturday.

Perry gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the immensely popular 90s sitcom Friends, which enjoyed a successful 10-season run.

Law enforcement sources revealed the actor was found on Saturday at a home in Los Angeles after first responders were called to the scene for a cardiac arrest.

In his last interview in November 2022 he was promoting his book Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing and spoke about how 'people can change' if they're able to overcome addiction.

He said: 'I want people to understand that they're not alone that there are other people feeling exactly the way they're feeling.

'That their behaviour is not insane, that they have a disease and it's not their fault. There's a very famous line that people don't change. I happen to know that people do change.

'And I see that every day. I see people getting better. I see the lights in their eyes come on and they get through the terrible part of addiction and the detox and are able to live a normal life as long as they do a certain amount of work everyday.'

On Sunday Matthew's cause of death was revealed, after his worldwide fanbase was left in shock by news of his passing.

Sources claim he was found in a jacuzzi at the home but no drugs were found at the scene and there was no indication of foul play.