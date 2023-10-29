James Haskell shares fun-filled moments with daughter amid separation from Chloe Madeley

James Haskell shared fun-filled moments with her daughter Bodhi on Saturday evening, just hours after his separation from TV personality wife Chloe Madeley was confirmed.

The former Wasps and England flanker settled down to watch South Africa narrowly beat New Zealand 12-11 in the Rugby World Cup final, shortly after the former couple issued a joint statement announcing the end of their five-year marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Haskell, 38, shared photos of himself and 14-month-old Bodhi - their only child - settled in front of the television at their family home ahead of the historic match.

The couple, who had been married for five years, made the announcement of their separation in a joint statement last Saturday, revealing that they parted ways back in September.

James expressed his profound "sadness" over their breakup. He emphasized that their top priority is ensuring the happiness and security of their 14-month-old daughter, Bodhi.

However, in a joint statement Haskell and Madeley said they had 'mutually decided to separate' and remained focused on co-parenting their daughter.