Princess Charlotte sides against mom Kate Middleton in Meghan Markle feud

file footage

Royal kids are in for an episode of sadness and confusion over the long-standing feud between their parents.



A royal critic took to X, formerly Twitter, to recount the bridesmaid dress incident between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, noting the former’s then-three-year-old toddler Princess Charlotte was merely used as a pawn to instigate their feud.

“Remember when Kate Middleton decided to throw a childish tantrum during the planning of Meghan's wedding, believing she had the right to enforce rules on the clothing of Meghan's bridesmaids and using her 3 year old to do so,” they wrote.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have frequently detailed the incident that occurred only days before their wedding in 2018.

The Princess of Wales allegedly called the Suits alum to complain about Charlotte’s unfit bridesmaid dress, prompting a brief altercation between the pair.

In his memoir, Spare, King Charles’ youngest son revealed he found the former actress sobbing on the floor following the argument.

The critic went on to add: “It'll be sad when they're old enough to understand that their parents use them to get positive press & deflect from issues in their own lives.”

Another pointed out Charlotte’s behavior at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year. “You can tell she felt sadness or confusion at the funeral re [sic] those women's behavior towards Meghan," they reflected.

"You can tell she felt sad for her in how she looked back at her, with her mom ushering her away. The children were better than them.”