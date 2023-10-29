King Charles struggles without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained a thorn on the royal family’s side after their departure saw the Firm’s popularity drop.



As per Ipsos, a market research firm, the numbers between 2018 till 2023 indicated that the royal family was on a decline with their popularity.

After facing a number of events like the Sussexes departure in 2020 to Queen Elizabeth II's death, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Star that Prince Harry and Meghan in particular had command over popularity which was made apparent after Megxit.

"The royal family is popular with support at around two thirds of the population... However it used to be over 70% before the Sussexes stepped down as senior working royals."

He elaborated that the couple, that now reside in California, had the support of a younger audience, which the Firm is currently struggling to attain.

"The problem [for the royal family] is a lack of support among the 18-24 age group," Fitzwilliams added.