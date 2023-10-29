Adele tears up over Matthew Perry death during Las Vegas show

File Footage

Adele paid a heartfelt tribute to comedian Matthew Perry after she found out about his tragic death during her Las Vegas show.



The Hello singer, who dressed up as Morticia Adams for the Halloween paused her Weekends With Adele show and honoured the late comedian by dubbing him as "incredibly brave."



While showering praise on Perry’s iconic character, Chandler Bing from Friends, she said, "I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life, He’s probably the best comedic character of all time."



Adele shared her childhood memory associated with the character, saying, "One of my friends Andrew did the best Chandler impression. He would do it all the time to make us laugh and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low he would just pretend to be Chandler."



The 35-year-old songwriter applauded the sincere efforts made by the actor in order to leave harmful habits.

"He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave," she added.

Later, Adele dedicated her song When We Were Young to the artist who was discovered lifeless at his residence in the Los Angeles area on October 28.

