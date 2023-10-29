Foo Fighters reacts to Marcello Hernadez 'Boo Fighters' joke at 'SNL'

Dave Grohl screeches on Marcello Hernandez at Saturday Night Live

Marcello Hernandez made a playful remark about the Foo Fighters calling them 'Boo Fighters' during a recent episode of Saturday Night Live.



In the latest episode of NBC sketch comedy series aired on Saturday, October 28, after the host Nate Bargatze introduced the musical guest Foo Fighters, the breakout featured player Marcello Hernandez made a joke.

“Or should we say Boo Fighter?” Hernandez chimed in and just spiced things up, certainly grabbing people’s attention with the playful twist.

To which the band’s singer and guitarist Dave screeched at the idea saying, “What?”

The comedian, 26, quickly backtracked and tried to steer clear from the situation with his sheepish explanation, “Because it’s Halloween, you know, like ‘Boo Fighters'?”

Grohl, 54, replied, “You know what man?…,” he created some suspense in the air then continued, “That’s the best idea I’ve ever heard!”

His bandmates cracked a smile in agreement.

Nate, the Grammy-nominated veteran Nashville comedian wished, “Happy Halloween everyone!!”

Recently, Hernandez just encountered a killer moment during last week’s episode with the multitalented Bad Bunny.

In that sketch, he played a man trying to introduce his lady love to his overprotective Tia –played by Bad Bunny– and mother –played by guest star Pedro Pascal.