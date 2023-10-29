Britney Spears' ex bashes Justin Timberlake for abortion

Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend is going after Justin Timberlake for making her have an abortion.
As the world reacts to the bombshell dropped in Spears’ latest memoir, The Woman in Me, Donald “Reg” Jones gave his two cents on the “piece of s**t” NSYNC heartthrob, who dated Spears right after she broke up with Jones.
During a virtual interview with The Post published Saturday, Jones stated, “Any man that is gonna ask a woman to have an abortion? Then he is a piece of s**t in my book.”
The Princess of Pop revealed in her recently-released memoir that the NSYNC heartthrob pressured her into an “excruciating” abortion, which they had to execute at home so no one would find out, while they were dating between 1999 to 2002.
Expressing that she would have kept the baby if it was solely her choice, the Everytime songstress admitted in the book that unfortunately, “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy” as they were “way too young.”
Jones’ criticism of Timberlake was previously echoed by countless others on social media, forcing the latter and his current wife Jessica Biel to turn off their Instagram comments last week.
Jones also expressed regret over the end of their past relationship, claiming that Spears “was just wanting to be normal and live a normal life and go to high school, and stay datin’ me I guess.”
“But as far as the Hollywood, that crap? Look at the road it took her down,” Jones said. “My heart goes out to her.”
Matthew Perry died on Saturday, Oct. 28, following an apparent drowning
Britney Spears revealed she is back to songwriting after release of her memoir, The Woman in Me earlier this week
Matthew Perry, known as Chandler Bing on 'Friends,' passed away on Saturday due to apparent drowning
Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing on 'Friends,' passed away on Saturday evening due to apparent drowning
Get to know Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, famous for portraying Chandler Bing, passes away at 54