Timothée Chalamet set to return as 'Saturday Night Live' host

Timothée Chalamet is gearing up to take the SNL stage again.
The Dune actor is set to return to host an episode of Season 49 of NBC’s Saturday Night Live on Nov. 11. He will be joined by musical guest Boygenius, an indie supergroup featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker.
Chalamet previously appeared on Saturday Night Live to make his hosting debut on Dec. 12, 2020.
The actor’s upcoming gig comes ahead of the release of his film, Wonka on Dec. 8.
The latest season of the comedy show kicked off with Pete Davidson and Ice Spice as the host and musical guest, respectively, earlier this month.
The episode also featured surprise cameo appearances from new couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
The second episode welcomed Bad Bunny as both the host and musical guest. The Efecto rapper became only the second Latin artist to both host and perform SNL following Desi Arnaz in 1979.
He was also joined Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger and Pedro Pascal for brief cameos across the gig.
