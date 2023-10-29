Britney Spears hints at music comeback after memoir success

Britney Spears is seemingly planning a music comeback in the wake of the success of her memoir, The Woman in Me.

The Toxic singer took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 28, to reveal she has written a new song called, Hate you to Like Me, alongside a post featuring a screen grab from her old track, Overprotected.

“I wrote a new song !!! Hate you to like me !!!” Spears wrote in the caption.

“No beef with anyone … just being a narcissist in a claimed, self-entitled way !!!” she continued. “It’s to accumulate interest by giving ego with my eyes closed because I hear important people do that these days.”

Since the end of her conservatorship in November 2021, the singer has worked on two collaborate tracks: one with Elton John, and the other with Will.i.am.

Her song with will.i.am titled, Mind Your Business, was released in July.

It comes after the unparalleled success of her autobiographical work, released earlier this week. The pop star revealed her book became the “highest selling celebrity memoir in history” just a day after it release.

The Woman in Me chronicled Spears’ life in and out of the spotlight, spanning her decades-long career as well as glimpses into her difficult childhood.