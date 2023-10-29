Ed Sheeran rocks the nightclub with surprise performance before concert

file footage

Ed Sheeran dominated Martin Garrix and ownd the booth at a Las Vegas nightclub just a night before his rescheduled stadium concert.



On Friday night, October 27, the Grammy award winner marked his attendance at the OMNIA Nightclub in Caesars Palace.

The Perfect singer was in good spirits and did not want to be in the crowd listening to his friend DJ Martin Garrix so he decided to take over.



He took a more active role in the show, as per 8NewsNow cited a release, “Sheeran grabbed hold of the mic, climbed atop the booth, and performed his hit Bad Habits for the packed club.”

The Shape of You hitmaker's rescheduled concert took place on Saturday night, October 28 at the Allegiant Stadium.

The latest performance came after a previously canceled September show that led to several concert attendees requiring medical attention due to heat related issues; one was even taken to a nearby hospital.

As the concert led up to an unfortunate end, Sheeran posted on his Instagram account, stating, “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show.”

He went on to say, “I’m so sorry. I know everyone has traveled in for this and I wish I could change it.”



Officials from Allegiant Stadium confirmed previously purchased tickets would be valid on rescheduled date.