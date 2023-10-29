'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at 54, found in Jacuzzi at LA home

Matthew Perry, 'Chandler Bing' of 'Friends,' passes away.

Matthew Perry has died at 54, the beloved actor renowned for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV series Friends.

Perry was discovered lifeless at a residence in the Los Angeles area on a fateful Saturday.

TMZ, relying on information from law enforcement sources, first reported the sad news, which was later corroborated by the Los Angeles Times.

Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the residence, with no evidence of drugs at the scene.

Authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call concerning the demise of a male in his 50s at Perry's address, although they did not officially confirm the identity of the deceased.

TMZ's sources emphasized that no foul play is suspected, as first-responders were summoned to the residence for cardiac arrest.

While Matthew Perry was seen as clean and sober just a year ago, his appearance during the promotion of the Friends reunion show the year before raised concerns among fans.

Many noted that he appeared unwell at times, slurring his words and appearing somewhat disoriented.



In addition to his well-documented substance use struggles, Perry faced serious health issues that led to hospitalizations.

One particularly alarming incident involved a gastrointestinal perforation, a condition that necessitated emergency surgery. Fortunately, he made a successful recovery from this life-threatening ordeal.



