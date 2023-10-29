James Haskell opens up about emotional 'sadness' of his split from Chloe Madeley

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce separation after half decade of marriage.

James Haskell former rugby player has finally broken his silence regarding his recent split from his wife, Chloe Madeley.

The couple, who had been married for five years, made the announcement of their separation in a joint statement last Saturday, revealing that they parted ways back in September.

James expressed his profound "sadness" over their breakup. He emphasized that their top priority is ensuring the happiness and security of their 14-month-old daughter, Bodhi.

He shared his sentiments with his followers, stating, "It's with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done.

My priority is my daughter's and Chloe's happiness and security. For that reason, I won't be commenting any further."

In a joint statement released by the couple, James Haskell, 38, and Chloe Madeley, 36, revealed that they made the mutual decision to separate at the end of September 2023.

The timing of their statement was not initially planned, especially while their television show was airing, but they felt compelled to address the constant speculation surrounding their marriage.

Just hours before the statement, James shared a touching photo on his social media stories featuring Chloe tenderly kissing their daughter Bodhi on the head, with the words 'mine' accompanied by a white heart emoji.

The confirmation of their split comes after recent instances in which both Chloe and James were spotted without their wedding rings in the past weeks.