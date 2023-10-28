Taylor Swift tugs at Travis Kelce's heartstrings in viral video

Travis Kelce, who recently began dating Grammy winner Taylor Swift, appeared to prove his love to the rumoured girlfriend with his new stunning moves at Globe Life Field stadium on Friday.



Kelce, who's a huge fan of singing sensation, seems to be fully indulged into Taylor's love as she tugs at his heartstrings these days. The super popstar is frequently knocking at the athlete's heart.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who attended the World Series Game 1 between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Greenbacks in Arlington, Texas, danced in his seat to one of Taylor‘s songs there, and he also jammed out to another one of her tunes at an afterparty.



Travis was shown on the big screen. In TikTok posted by some fans at the game, the NFL star can be seen shaking one hand in the air to the beat and smiling.

Travis was also spotted enjoying Taylor's music in a bar after the game. “Love Story” came on, and Travis bopped his head, jumped up and down, swayed, and enthusiastically sang along.

