Prince William makes big announcement amid feud rumours with King Charles

Prince William, who's set to make a solo flight to attend the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Singapore on November 7, has revealed more details about the event amid his and Princess Kate's rift rumors with King Charles.

The Prince of Wales turned to his official Instagram Story on Saturday to share a picture of the 2023 Awards hosts, presenters and performers.

William's delightful post comes amid rumours of his and Kate's growing tensions with the King as some are speculating that the 74-year-old decides to give more responsibilities to other royals to ease the workload of Kate and William.

The Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham is set to host the event.

In a statement, Waddingham said it's an enormous honour to be joining forces with the Prince of Wales for this exciting evening and to play a part in sharing the finalists’ inspiring stories and solutions with the world."

She will introduce musical entertainment by Brit pop stars Bastille and OneRepublic for the event in Singapore on Nov. 7.

Actress and Earthshot Prize Council Member Cate Blanchett will also present one of the awards at the evening.



To All the Boys star Lana Condor as well as wildlife conservationist and Earthshot advocate Robert Irwin, son of "the Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, will take turns introducing the winners of the prestigious prize. Also calling out the prize winners will be South African actor Nomzamo Mbatha. Each winner will take home $1.3 million.



King Charles III's eldest son and Prince Harry's elder brother, William, launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges, with plans to award the prizes until 2030.



However, William's wife Kate, Princess of Wales, will not join him at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Singapore as she will stay home to look after their three children during an important week. The couple's eldest son Prince George, 10, has school exams that week.

Kate Middleton will break tradition when she misses the third annual awards ceremony, which she has attended for the last two years.

