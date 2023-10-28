Britney Spears' divorce from Sam Asghari takes new turn

Attorneys representing Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' former partner, have purportedly received instructions to submit additional documentation in their legal separation case or to seek a case dismissal.

As outlined in court documents reviewed by The US Sun, a notification has been issued to Sam's lawyer, Neal Raymond Hersh.

Shelley Kaufman, who serves as the Supervising Judge for the Family Law Division, is requesting that the 29-year-old model's legal representatives proceed with necessary actions to advance the case.

These steps encompass delivering the summons and petition to the opposing party, alongside filing a proof of service with the court. Furthermore, a Declaration of Disclosure must be duly completed and provided to the other party.

The filing reads: 'If you do not want to proceed with this case, you must file a Request for Dismissal with the Court.'

This means Britney has likely not yet been sent divorce papers, despite their split being announced in August.

Sam's attorney is being asked to take part in a status conference on November 15 at 8:30am.

The document reads: 'If you file a Proof of Service or Request for Dismissal before the hearing date listed above, you do not need to participate in this Status Conference.'

According to the documents, if proof of service or request for dismissal is not filed or they don't participte in the conference, Sam may have to pay a court fine and the case will be dismissed.

In Sam's divorce document, which was filed with the LA Superior Court, he stated that he was filing for divorce due to 'irreconcilable differences.'



