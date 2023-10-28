Brittany Mahomes shares special '1989' (Taylor's Version)' gift from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift gifts Britanny Mahomes limited edition 1989' (Taylor's Version) Cardigan

Taylor Swift got a sweet gift for Brittany Mahomes.



Mahomes, the wife of 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted a picture of an unforgettable gift from her new friend Swift on Friday.

It included a limited-edition 1989 cardigan and a copy of the singer's recently released album 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Swift's album and the light blue knit cardigan were arranged on a table in the Instagram Story photo with the comment, "#Taylor's version."

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The Look What You Made Me Do singer had added a handwritten note to add even more exclusive feelings to the adorable gift.

"Oh hi! As I re-release and reclaim my beloved 1989 album, I wanted to send you…," the note read.

Swift's gift to Brittany was the release of a limited edition cardigan on Friday in celebration of the remastered version of her well-liked 2014 album, 1989 (Taylor's Version).

The record cover art served as inspiration for the knitwear's design, which has the year "1989" on the front and seagulls embroidered on the back.

Swift's relationship with Brittany has been growing ever since she started hanging out with Travis Kelce last month.