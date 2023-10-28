Shelby Tribble and Sam Mucklow break up after four year romance

Shelby Tribble and fiancé Sam Mucklow have called it quits after almost three years after welcoming son Abel, who turns three next month.
TOWIE stars Shelby, aged 30, and Sam, aged 31, are said to be committed to maintaining a sense of 'normalcy' for their baby boy, even though they have concluded their relationship, which commenced in 2018.
For fans following their journey, this development may not be entirely surprising, as the last photo Shelby shared of herself and Sam together dates back to June, taken during a family vacation.
Shelby has also been dropping hints about relationship issues on her social media, with an August post stating: "Go where you are celebrated not tolerated," accompanied by a solo photo taken during a night out.
A source told The Sun: 'They're still co-parenting their child together and want to keep things normal for Abel but the romantic relationship is over - Shelby's being supported by family and friends.'
