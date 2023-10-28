Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively follow no cell phone policy around kids: Here’s why

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively make sure to switch off their cell phone three different times in a day to spend quality time with their kids.



A source spilled to Star magazine that Ryan, who share four kids under the age of 10 with Blake, believed, “When you’re on your phone, the people around you feel you aren’t present.”

“So, now, when Ryan takes the older kids to school, he turns off his phone so he can [talk to them],” continued an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Ryan does the same thing when he picks them up, and once the kids are tucked in, his phone goes off so his wife gets his full attention.”

The Deadpool actor’s positive habit led Blake to “follow suit as they find that the simple action helps bring them closer”.

The source mentioned that the limited use of cell phone around their kids helped celeb parents to protect their kids from the limelight.

Earlier in September 2022, the Gossip Girl actress shared photos of her pregnancy, while throwing a shade at the paparazzi for invading her and Ryan’s lives.

In the caption, she wrote, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference.”