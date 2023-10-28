Princess Andre celebrates her seven month anniversary with boyfriend

Princess Andre made her new relationship Instagram official by celebrating her seven-month anniversary with her boyfriend on Thursday.

The 16-year-old shared a loved-up snap with her boyfriend to mark the milestone.

In recent weeks, the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre has been sharing sweet snaps of herself with her beau with her 668k followers.

In her latest post, Princess shared a snap of herself and her boyfriend standing opposite each other wearing similar trainers.

Princess's boyfriend wrote '7 months @officialprincessandre' alongside a heart emoji, and Princess reposted the sweet snap and captioned it with 'Happy 7 months'.

It comes after Princess took to social media earlier this month to take part in a Q&A, with one of her followers asking about her relationship.

One fan asked her on Instagram: 'How are you and your boyfriend?', to which the star was more than happy to reply.

Princess posted a sweet selfie and said: 'We're really good thank you.'