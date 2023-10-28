Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning to ‘have kids’ soon: reports

File Footage

It seemed like that Taylor Swift has finally found her lover in Travis Kelce as the new couple is reportedly planning their future together.



A source close to Life&Style shared that the new love birds are eager to take their relationship ahead with marriage and children.



"They’re already making plans for the future," an insider revealed. "He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in."



The insider further shared that the NFL athlete is exactly the same guy "Swift’s been waiting for."



The publication further shared that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end earned Swift’s trust before the couple publicly confirmed their budding romance.



"He made a confession to Taylor that changed everything — he told her that this wasn’t going to be just a fling… He said he can see himself marrying Taylor," the source shared.



The reports disclosed that the two are looking forward to spending their holidays together despite their busy work schedules.

