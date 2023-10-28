King Charles feuding with Prince William, Kate Middleton?

King Charles decides to give more duties to Princess Eugenie and other royals

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who combine their royal duties with being hands-on parents to their three children, are seemingly being replaced by some other royals.

King Charles III, who wants to serve the nation till his last breath, has reportedly decided to give more duties to Princess Eugenie and other royals to ease the burden of work from Kate Middleton and Prince William's shoulders.

The 74-year-old monarch reportedly wants to give Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie a new royal role as he has decided to cope with he crisis within the family.



The King has also made his mind to end rift with his estranged son Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have seemingly cut all ties with almost all members of the royal family, are still so close and the best of friends to Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice.



Prince William and Harry's father could use this close bond between the cousins to bring the disgruntled royal back into the royal family fold to end the ongoing drama.

On the other hand, there are speculations that King Charles is distancing himself from Kate Middleton and giving more respect and attention to other royals due to Kate's growing popularity among the people and feud with Harry and Meghan Markle.



The monarch is also giving more importance to his younger brother Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, allegedly sidelining his eldest son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.



The royal family's official social media accounts are regularly sharing all the details of the couple's outings. Edward and Sophie's separate visits to Turkey and Italy respectively set tongues wagging about the state of relations between Charles, Camilla and William and Kate.

There are also rumours that Kate has apparently given the reason to the the monarch to be envious as she draws all the attention and sits in the headlines with her dynamic personality whenever she makes public appearance.

The Britain's new king, according to some royal commentators, previously claimed that is facing the same situation he did with Princess Diana due to William's wife Kate's charismatic personality that forces cameras to turn towards her at every big event.

Kate was reportedly ordered to stay out of the public eye during the King and his wife Queen Camilla's historic three-day trip to France. She also did not accompany her husband to the US. She would not even travel to Singapore with the future King.



The King did not invite Kate Middleton to a recent reception he held to thank the organizers of the Coronation event. He was joined Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Sophie, alongside a number of representatives from across government in Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Oct. 19.

William and Kate's absence set tongues wagging as some social media accounts began to speculate about the couple's alleged rift with the King.

