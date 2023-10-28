Kylie Jenner featured in ‘The Simpsons’ Halloween special teaser

Kylie Jenner joins a technology cult in ‘The Simpsons’ Halloween special teaser

Kylie Jenner lent her voice for The Simpson’s latest Halloween special.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, 26, voiced her Simpsons counterpart in The Simpsons’ latest annual Halloween special, Treehouse of Horror, set to air on November 6.

But luckily for fans, Variety shared a sneak peek into the anticipated episode on X (previously known as Twitter) on Friday.

The short clip showed the beauty mogul, dressed in a black robe with a pyramid and USB stick emblem in front of it, assisting Marge Simpson in rescuing her son, Bart, who was turned into an NFT.

True to her real-life counterparty, the yellow-skinned version of Jenner rocked a smokey eye with a big bold lip.

“This key is a backdoor through the blockchains cryptographic protocol,” Kylie told Marge before swiftly taking a selfie with her. “Once you’re inside, find Bart and use it to get both of you out,” she instructs.

Kylie’s appearance in the Halloween special was teased by episode writer Brian Kelley earlier this month in an interview with TVInsider.

“Longtime Kylie fans won’t be surprised to find out that she plays a secret member of a covert force of enlightened techno-geniuses who keep the digital universe safe for us mere mortals to use. Who else could she be?” the veteran writer joked.