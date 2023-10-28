William, Kate fear kids will be used to make monarchy seem 'more relatable'

file footage

Prince William and Princess Kate are not above taking drastic measures to raise their three children away from the spotlight.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who share three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are reportedly struggling with overexposure of their kids.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared, "[Kate and William] are wisely concerned at any overexposure of him and of Charlotte and Louis."

He went on to explain that the young royals are more predisposed to steal the show with their "childish antics" which are often caught on camera and are loved by many.

This could result in the trio being used as a device to “make the monarchy seem more relatable,” according to Fitzwilliams.

Especially George, who is the future King-in-waiting after his father, remains a prime focus at every event among Britons.

"Whether as Page of Honour at the Coronation or blowing bubbles on a visit to Canada, whatever he does as he is the future King is of interest,” the expert continued.

"We are fed titbits, that George enjoys dancing, plays tennis or likes a pizza, and we get regular photographs of him on special occasions and see him at certain royal events.

"His parents, however, are well aware of the need for him and his siblings to have privacy as they grow up,” Fitzwilliams added.