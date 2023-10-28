'RHOC' Shannon Beador officially charged with DUI, hit-and-run

Shannon Beador has officially been charged with a DUI and hit-and-run following her arrest in early September.

TMZ reported on Friday that the Real Housewives of Orange County star was hit with the charges, both misdemeanors, by the Orange County District Attorney.

Law enforcement sources also told the outlet that her blood alcohol levels were 0.24% - three times the legal limit (.08% across the United States).

The charges come over a month after the brevolebrity, 59, was arrested for driving under the influence, crashing into a residential property, and subsequently fleeing the scene.

Sources told TMZ at the time that following the incident, an intoxicated Beador parked her car in the middle of a random street and pretended to walk her dog Archie, who was also in the car with her during the accident, when law enforcement finally arrived to the scene.

After an eyewitness called 911, Beador was taken into custody and booked on the two misdemeanors. The mother-of-three was released the next morning after paying a $2,500 bail.

Though Beador remained tight-lipped about the incident for some time, she took to Instagram last week to reassure her fans that “I am focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself, and walking Archie” while noting that she is “not [yet] in the position to comment" on the incident.