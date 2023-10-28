Blac Chyna recalls being ‘kicked out’ by Tyga during his Kylie Jenner romance

Blac Chyna recalls being ‘kicked out’ by Tyga when Kylie Jenner romance began

Tyga’s friends kicked Blac Chyna out of his house after he left her and started dating an under-aged Kylie Jenner.

On the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast, Blac Chyna, who shares 11-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga, revealed that she was forced to leave the home she shared with him shortly after romance rumours between the rapper and the youngest Kardashian star began in Fall 2014.

“It was actually when Tyga’s friends threw me out of his house,” the 35-year-old television personality told host Nick Viall when he asked her how she found out about Kylie and Tyga’s relationship, which they confirmed in 2015.

Recalling that she learned the news through the Internet, Blac Chyna said that Tyga’s friends “packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time.”

Blac Chyna, who also shares a daughter with Rob Kardashian, further noted that Kylie was under-aged at the time Tyga started talking to her.

The mother-of-two also noted how this was the first time she had openly discussed her tumultuous split with Tyga in 2014.

“I think I’m kind of done with [not talking about it] and people need to hear my side,” she declared. “It’s been years. I didn’t come out and be a bitter baby mama, you know what I mean? I feel like time has passed.”