Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann lose $230K to bank in lawsuit

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been ordered by court to pay nearly $230K to their bank.



According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and Biermann, 38, were given a final default order in their lawsuit with Simmons Banks on Friday, October 27.

According to the documents, the court ordered the estranged couple to pay the bank a principal payment of $226,836.22 after they failed to file an answer within 15 days.

They also owe $178.51 in interest from October 5, $2,071.57 in foreclosure fees, $1.945.31 in attorneys' expenses, and $59.50 in per diem charges.

According to documents obtained by Us, the Simmons Bank suit, which was initially filed in July, includes a home equity line of credit that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann defaulted on.

Three days ago, a temporary stay was obtained declaring that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann would have "exclusive use" of their Georgia mansion until it sold.

The former football player will live in the "basement/nanny suite," while the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum will live in the main bedroom.

The couple, who have boys Kroy "KJ" Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, advertised their Georgia house for $6 million earlier this month in an effort to prevent foreclosure in November.