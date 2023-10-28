



Kanye West faces new ‘Swastika’ accusations from Adidas

Kanye West anti-Semitic views, actions and statements kept Adidas overwhelmed for about a decade, before the brand cut ties with the rapper in 2022.



As per a recent recent York Times report published Friday, the Heartless rapper has been accused of drawing a swastika at his first meeting with the brand in 2013.

According to many former Adidas employees, the Adidas team met with West at their headquarters in Germany to begin "pitching ideas for the first shoe" after the disgraced musician became more upset with their designs.

He report claims that the “thrilled to get started” Adidas employees arranged “sneakers and fabric swatches on a long table near a mood board pinned with images.”

It further claims how “nothing they showed that day at the company’s German headquarters captured the vision Mr. West had shared.”

“To convey how offensive he considered the designs, he grabbed a sketch of a shoe and took a marker to the toe,” two employees present at the meeting at that time told the outlet. “Then he drew a swastika.”

As per the employees via the outlet, considering that the meeting was “just miles from Nuremberg, where leaders of the Third Reich were tried for crimes against humanity,” West’s actions made everyone shocked.

However, the claimed encounter was only the first of several anti-Semitic and sexually abusive statements West allegedly made over his nearly 10-year collaboration with the business, according to the New York Times.

According to sources, the rapper also once allegedly “advised a Jewish Adidas manager to kiss a picture of Hitler every day.”