Daniel Radcliffe shares insight into first six months of fatherhood journey

Speaking on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the Harry Potter alum, who welcomes his son with partner Erin Darke, was asked about his fatherhood experience.

To this, Daniel responded, “It’s awesome. I think I’ve been, really, I think a lot of people said, ‘Just get through the first six months after then after that it gets better.’ But I’ve kind of really enjoyed the first six months.”

The Broadway star continued, “I don’t know what I imagined, honestly. But it’s great. He’s incredible and I’m just in awe of my partner.”

Earlier in October, Daniel spoke at the premiere of Merrily We Roll Along about being a first-time parent.

“He’s great, it’s amazing. There’s a short answer and a long answer to that. And the short answer is it’s awesome and he’s the best thing that’s ever happened,” he told E! News.

Daniel explained, “It’s frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about. And that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that’s intimidating.”

The actor also shared insight into infant’s sleeping patterns, remarking, “There’s no relation to what we need for sleep. The less I sleep, the more I sleep at night. But the less they sleep, the less they sleep! And the more they sleep, the better they sleep!”

“It’s been a really wonderful year. And I couldn’t wish to be in a better place,” he added.