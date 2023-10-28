Here’s why model Joy Corrigan LIED about her age for decades

Joy Corrigan is making a big revelation.

On Thursday the former Playboy, Victoria's Secret, and Sports Illustrated model shared that she has been lying about her age for decades.

As recently as this summer she said she was 28 and insisted she was born in 1995, but now she has admitted that she is actually 35 and was born in 1988.

That is a seven year age difference, but she was successful in pulling off the scam without any questions asked.

'I’m finally ready to reveal this secret I’ve been carrying for years,' began the blonde beauty in her Instagram caption as she shared sexy photos where she looks like she is in her twenties.

'I’m 35 years young. I’ve been told to lie about my age for years by past agents and people in the industry.

She then said: 'For years I was ashamed of my age. I had this fear of clients finding out my age and canceling jobs even though I fit the look.'

She added, 'I was shooting prom dresses in my 30s and nobody knew.

'For years, I had to conceal my true identity, even from friends, out of fear they might reveal my secret to others in the industry. I had to be someone else in order to work.

'I was forced to dull my knowledge, experience and light in order to fit this role.'

She then said: 'Today, at 35, I’ve never felt better, younger, or more alive. Here is my truth. My life is just beginning.'