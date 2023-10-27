Joan Collins shares interesting interaction with Kate Middleton, her children

English actress Joan Collins made a relatable mistake when she crossed with Kate Middleton and her children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at an event in 2022.

Collins reflected on the moment in her new memoir "Behind the Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends", admitting that she forgot to curtsy to the royals at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022.



The recipient of several accolades said that she received a warm welcome from members of the royal family after participating in a motorcade down The Mall in London.

The actress and her husband Percy Gibson take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, on day four of the celebrations.



"Finally, we arrived outside the Royal Box, which was packed with royals and relatives of the Queen. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo and other royals waved at us excitedly."

"Shown to the green retiring room behind the box, I collapsed onto a sofa and was offered a cup of tea. Suddenly, a vision appeared in a red dress. Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, with her two young children in tow,” the Golden Globe winner continued, referring to Kate, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



"'Hello, Joan,' she said sweetly, holding out her hand,’ ” Collins wrote.

" 'Hello, ma'am,' I gulped, forgetting to curtsy," she recalled.

" 'This is Charlotte, and this is Louis,' she said, and both little people held out their tiny hands politely for a handshake,” the recipient of several accolades said, shouting out the royal children’s manners.

Princess Kate looked out of this world in hot pink at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final event of the four days of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s record 70-year reign last June.

Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to take in the celebratory atmosphere. She was joined by then-Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and their three kids, which created a poignant picture of the future of the monarchy.