Arnold Schwarzenegger shares 'heartfelt' emotions following presidential eligibility issue

Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he isn't sad that he is unable to run for president in the 2024 elections, despite his former role as Governor of California.

The Terminator star, 76, expressed his gratitude for America allowing him to achieve everything he has in his long career and admitted he can't be annoyed at not getting one job.

Appearing on Friday's upcoming episode of Graham Norton, he was asked whether he was sad that the US constitution does not allow him to run for president.

'Everything I have accomplished is because of America. I am not going to complain about not getting one job!' joked the actor.

Arnold ran for Governor of California in 2003 and ran until 2011 until he left office in the January of that year.

However, despite his eight-year commitment to the role, the star is unable to run for President because he was not born in the United States.

The star moved to America when he was 21 after growing up in Austria.

Despite having dual citizenship for over 14 years, the constitution states that the president must be at least 35 years old and a natural-born citizen of the United States.

Sadly this means Arnold doesn't qualify, yet the star is grateful for the opportunities the country has given him.