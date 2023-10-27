Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to play 'like the Kardashians': 'Do nothing'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been able to cement their status as royals to the American audience after the couple drew comparisons to the likes of the Kardashians.



As per celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, while speaking to GB News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex noted that the couple’s status in Hollywood was regarded with the likes of the reality TV family as they are "famous because of their names, but they haven't really done much of note yet."

He went on to elaborate that the best course of action for the pair was to cash in on their celebrity status.

"They (Harry and Meghan) are big celebrities here, but that's the thing they are - they are not royals to us.

"They need to cultivate their celebrity so I think the best response for them is to say nothing and obviously don't be upset.

"Meghan was talking recently about how she was concerned about her children on social media.

"They need to play the fame game because at the end of the day, it is all about money - the more famous they are, the more money they can make."