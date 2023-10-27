Deepika Padukone confides in husband Ranveer Singh: 'Safe space'

File Footage

Deepika Padukone, who recently appeared at the popular talk show Koffee With Karan alongside Ranveer Singh, admired her husband's constant support during her mental health struggles.



The Bollywood diva praised her better-half for always being patient with her during the difficult phase of her life.

"I think he understands mental illness today slightly better than he did back then but I think the fact is he created a safe space for me to be able to be vulnerable, to be able to share and to be able to communicate," she shared.

The actress admitted that Singh learned over a period of time how to be a caregiver. However, his compassion towards her proved the greatness of him as a human being.



Padukone, 37, further added that it breaks her heart that even today there are people who don’t know about their emotional feelings.

"That’s why I came out in 2014 and I shared my experience because the intention was that even if there was one person who heard this interview and identified 'Oh my God' that’s exactly what I am going through, then at least I am able to help and save one life," she said.



The internationally-recognised artist revealed that it has been almost 10 years since she has been on medication, saying, "because you don't want to go back into that space again."

