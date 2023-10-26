Jack Black sets the stage ablaze as he strips to sing Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero': Watch

Jack Black sets the stage ablaze as he strips to sing Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero'

Jack Black enthralled fans with his stunning moves as he stripped and sang pop superstar Taylor Swift's hit song at Hollywood strike fundraiser.

Black, who was performing at the Give Back-ular Spectacular! Show on Wednesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, took it upon himself to raise the spirits of his fellow striking actors by stripping to his shot and singing a Taylor Swift song at a fundraiser.

Black did not feel any shame as he thrilled his fans with his stunning moves after ripping his shirt off and walked through the crowd, asking for any song requests.

Responding to one suggestion for Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’, Black said, "I know that one. Everyone knows that fucking song!"



One of the audience members, Amrita Khalid, shared the delightful clip of the performance on X, formerly Twitter, adding, “Watching Jack Black strip and then serenade us with Taylor Swift wasn’t on my bingo card for 2023”.



Black was performing at the event to support members of the acting union SAG-AFTRA who are struggling due to the strikes. Earlier this month, his band Tenacious D announced a UK and Ireland tour for April and May next year.