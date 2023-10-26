Meg Ryan looks terrific as she graces talk show appearance

Meg Ryan radiated elegance and vitality as she graced the talk show appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

At 61 years old, the actress commanded attention with her striking all-black ensemble, complete with black sunglasses and military-style boots. Her blonde hair cascaded in gentle waves, framing her face.

The short-sleeved dress revealed an arm tattoo bearing the phrase, Life is short. Her vibrant presence was reminiscent of her heyday over three decades ago when she reigned as the queen of romantic comedies, starring in beloved films like Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail.

The star has been promoting her first romantic comedy, What Happens Later, for nearly 15 years. Her costar is David Duchovny of X-Files fame.

For her latest project, What Happens Later, she tackled directing, writing, and serving as its star, alongside David Duchovny.

Meg Ryan's new rom-com, What Happens Later is coming to theaters on November 3.

