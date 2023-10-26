Prince Harry made big claim about future of monarchy in extraordinary interview

King Charles III's youngest son Prince Harry's astonishing claims about the future of the monarchy has been revealed in an extraordinary interview, saying Britain and other countries 'still need the magic of the monarchy'.

In an old interview, Harry has claimed that no-one in the royal family wanted to be King or Queen. The Duke also criticised his family's decision to make him walk behind his mother Princess Diana's coffin during her funeral.

Harry also expressed his desire abut the 'top job' and appeared to be suggesting that no one in his family, including his brother William, wants it either.



He adds: 'The monarchy is a force for good and we want to carry on the positive atmosphere that the Queen has achieved for over 60 years, but we won't be trying to fill her boots. We are involved in modernising the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people."

Admiring his grandmother, the royal said: "the Queen has been fantastic in letting us choose. She tells us to take our time."

Harry, who left the royal job in 2020 and relocated to the US, where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, made this comments in an interview with royal biographer Angela Levin for the US magazine, Newsweek.

'I am now fired up and energised and love charity stuff, meeting people and making them laugh. I sometimes still feel I am living in a goldfish bowl, but I now manage it better. I still have a naughty streak too, which I enjoy and is how I relate to those individuals who have got themselves into trouble,' said Harry.

Prince William's younger brother Harry, according to the magazine, stressed several times that he ached to be something other than 'Prince Harry'.

