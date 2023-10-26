Kerry Washington explains why she decided to talk about her father publicly

Kerry Washington has recently explained why she talked about her father publicly in her memoir, Thicker Than Water.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the actress turned author revealed that her father was not her biological parent in her memoir.

Sharing the reason, Kerry said, “For a long time, it felt very right for me to maintain more privacy, particularly after my loss of anonymity.”

“But then when my parents shared this information with me, to not be more transparent about the shifting nature in our family dynamic felt like I was perpetuating a false narrative that they had given me,” explained the 46-year-old.

The Scandal actress mentioned, “I was ready to share more of myself as I was on this journey of self-discovery.”

Kerry told the outlet, “I got to know in 2018 that the man I used to call ‘Dad’ was not my biological father.”

Earlier, Kerry spoke to The New York Times about her parents’ reaction to the DNA test, saying, ““When I said, 'Spit in this tube,' they started freaking out. My mom was like, 'I didn't know that this was going to happen.’”

Kerry disclosed that her father had “panic attacks and suffered from insomnia” after which he decided to pull out of the show.

In 2018, Kerry mentioned that her parents confessed they had used an anonymous sperm donor after they had trouble conceiving naturally.

Meanwhile, Kerry has not been able to discover anything about the sperm donor.