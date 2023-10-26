Paris Hilton shares sweet birthday post for her pal Katy Perry

Katy Perry turns 39 on October, 25.

Since then, several fans have wished her on social media. However, the most special wish came from her pal Paris Hilton.

She took to her official Instagram account to drop photos with her on a special day. She also shared a cute note.

Sharing to her 25 million followers, Paris posted a gallery of snaps documenting their favourite moments together while gushing that she was 'endlessly inspired' by her.

Paris, 42, oozed glamour in a silver shift dress as she posed with Katy, who was dressed in a sexy red PVC ensemble, at her PLAY concert in Las Vegas.

Paris' charming album was captioned: 'Happy Birthday @KatyPerry!! No one knows how to sliv quite like us California girls Love you beautiful Birthday Girl, you endlessly inspire me! Keep shining! Have the best day ever!!'

'Sliv' is a word Paris coined during an interview German singer Kim Petras - it means 'killing it' and 'slaying' in one word.



The comment section was flooded with birthday wishes from fans as they gushed over the iconic post.

One fan commented: 'So much iconicness in one pic. Love u queen, that’s hot.'

Another penned: 'Queens. What I love her aside from her charity works and causes, is she's very supportive of other females.'

One user wrote: 'Going to a concert with Paris looks so fun. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KATY.'