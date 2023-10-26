Kate Middleton learns major lesson from Prince Harry's past struggles

Kate Middleton has silently taken a page off of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare after the Duke of Sussex laid bare the struggles of growing up with an absent single parent.

As per royal reporter Catherine Meyer-Funnell, while writing for Express, the Princess of Wales adopted a parenting approach for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that promised to not compromise their childhood, which Prince Harry openly admitted to facing.

In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex noted that his reality of being a ‘spare’ coupled with his father’s absence meant facing a slew of troubles in his life.

This, as per the reporter, was a learning curve for Kate when it came to parenting her children under the unforgiving spotlight.

"The greatest example of this dichotomy is of course Prince Harry, whose memoir Spare lays out in excruciating detail his troubled personal life as his family's 'spare', with young Prince Louis already set to fill his uncle's shoes as the fun younger brother to the heir Prince George,” Meyer-Funnell wrote.

"But for the young princes and their sister Princess Charlotte, history may avoid repeating itself thanks to the care their parents have taken to ensure a more normal childhood can be enjoyed by their brood."