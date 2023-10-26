Prince Harry suggests he 'misses' Kate Middleton amid growing rift

file footage

Prince Harry failed to hide his true feelings for Kate Middleton despite the deepening rift between them.



In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby on the heels of the release of his memoir, Spare, earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex expanded on his relationship status with the estranged royals, including his father King Charles, brother Prince William, and sister-in-law Princess Kate.

According to body language expert Judi James, Harry relied on several “signals” that reflected his “raw emotions” toward the family.

"There was a rather robotic recitation of 'I love my father, I love my brother, I love my family' but when he spoke of his father he appeared close to tears,” she explained.

“His account of growing up with his brother regurgitated signals of fun and loyalty,” James continued, “and when Kate’s name was mentioned his features softened and his eyes wrinkled into an affectionate-looking eye-smile."

The gesture of Harry over Kate’s mention pointed towards a feeling of nostalgia, owing to their close bond before he married Meghan Markle.

The Invictus Games mogul believed the Princess of Wales was the “sister he never had,” though the feelings drastically changed due to Kate's alleged bad treatment of his wife.

It comes after a royal expert affirmed the mom-of-three, who is usually a “peacemaker” among the family, is done trying to heal the rift with Harry.

"I think Catherine and William have jointly decided that they will carry on with family life and work, and for most of the time, they don't think about Harry very much, and I expect vice versa. I can't see an olive branch being extended from either side any time soon,” affirmed former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond to Fabulous.